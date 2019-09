Twitter Is Obsessed With This Viral Rapping Grandmother

So who is this rapping grandma taking on Kanye West and Chance The Rapper? Sister Bobbie Lively, who also just so happens to teach theology. After she heard she went viral she sent Keith a text message. "Thank you so much. I always pray send me an escort of angels to send your word to the hurting lost lonely people. You Mr. Keith, are the ANGEL." She went on, "God bless you!!!!"Turns out, "Uh Huh" is actually Lively's first album, with some breakout hits like the aforementioned "What Does The Word Say," "Wake Up, Step Up," and "Prodigal Son." Sample lyrics? "There was a man who had two sons/ One worked hard 'till the job was done / the other said he would have none / he'd rather play and have some fun." Lucky for you, she's now on iTunes and Spotify.