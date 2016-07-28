Twitter Is Obsessed With This Viral Rapping Grandmother

Last month, Vine brought us the wonderful rapping Scottish grandmother who tried really hard to cover Drake. This month? Twitter latched onto yet another gray-haired powerhouse, by the name of Lyrical Lively.
She gave me her CD at gas station. She 74 rapping for Jesus. pic.twitter.com/65IpcWS3rw— Keith. (@Keith_The_God) July 27, 2016
The 74-year-old, who according to the Telegraph is from Arkansas, gave two copies of her bible-themed rap album "Uh Huh" out to twitter user @Keith_The_God. He soon after posted an excerpt of her song "What Does The Word Say." As for Twitter users? They were HERE for it. Proof:
Trap Jesus: #LyricalLively Just Put Out The Best Gospel Mixtape Of The Century https://t.co/9jl4KOALex pic.twitter.com/V0aeyhyZPz— Bossip (@Bossip) July 28, 2016
idk who her producer is either but the beats are low key fire too...Not even joking— jandé (@_jandeee) July 28, 2016
Lyrical Lively, true gospel rap...bump all that kanye & chance ish..— NiceyMost (@FlowDiMaggio) July 27, 2016
So who is this rapping grandma taking on Kanye West and Chance The Rapper? Sister Bobbie Lively, who also just so happens to teach theology. After she heard she went viral she sent Keith a text message. "Thank you so much. I always pray send me an escort of angels to send your word to the hurting lost lonely people. You Mr. Keith, are the ANGEL." She went on, "God bless you!!!!"
Turns out, "Uh Huh" is actually Lively's first album, with some breakout hits like the aforementioned "What Does The Word Say," "Wake Up, Step Up," and "Prodigal Son." Sample lyrics? "There was a man who had two sons/ One worked hard 'till the job was done / the other said he would have none / he'd rather play and have some fun." Lucky for you, she's now on iTunes and Spotify.
