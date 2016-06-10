This 68-Year-Old Woman Is Becoming A Rap Star

It's hard to approach covering a popular song. Should you change the style? Add a new beat? A 68-year-old Scottish woman knows exactly what makes a cover of any Drake song pop — bagpipes.
Bette Reynolds has been posting Vine videos covering Drake songs since early April. For her, vining is a bit of a family business — her son, Stewart Reynolds (a.k.a. Brittlestar), has over 800,000 followers on Vine, while her grandson, Gregor Reynolds, has over 300,000. Reynold's repertoire is wide, including everything from "Hotline Bling" to "One Dance."
And recently, she's branched out beyond Drake, covering Kanye West's "I Love Kayne." But it seems like she'd be okay with being known as the Drake viner — she's a fan. She explained her thoughts on the musician to Mashable, "He’s a hometown boy who seems good to his mother."
