The English Translation Of The Lion King Intro Is Hilarious

Suzannah Weiss
The song that opens the first scene of The Lion King will probably push your nostalgia buttons. But while the tune before "The Circle of Life" starts will sound familiar to most millennials, very few of us have thought about the words. It is, after all, in Zulu. "Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba / Sithi uhm ingonyama," the lyrics go.

But at long last, we have an English translation. A recent Tumblr thread uncovered the meaning — and according to Buzzfeed, Genius.com and Lionking.org confirm it.

The translation of that evocative song is — wait for it — "There comes a lion. Oh yes, it’s a lion."
It may not be as deep as the chorus from "The Circle of Life," but it is appropriate. In fact, it foreshadows pretty much every scene of the movie. Not a bad choice.

You will never hear this song the same way again.
