Jimmy Fallon has all but built an empire on lip syncing and now The Tonight Show host is heading into Dubsmash territory, with a little help from Selena Gomez.
The singer/actress stopped by the talk show on Wednesday night, where she and Fallon participated in the Dubsmash Challenge. In this segment, both the host and guest use the Dubsmash app and record themselves mouthing the words to soundbites, be it from songs, movies, or TV shows.
While Fallon tried his best at doing commercial jingles and an ode to John Travolta's now infamous "Adele Dazeem" flub, Gomez nailed it. Her version of the intro to "The Circle of Life" from The Lion King and Liam Neeson's ass-kicking speech from Taken were totally spot-on.
Of course, they saved the best for last by doing a version of Gomez's song "Same Old Love," which she was, unsurprisingly, right on cue for. If Fallon ever makes a Dubsmash spin-off show, she'd surely be a regular.
Watch Selena Gomez's impressive performance in the video below.
