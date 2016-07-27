It's been a tough summer. There's been unfortunate violence, political upheaval, and the unending fiasco that is Hiddleswift. If you were starting to feel like there's nothing good left in the world, don't! There's hope yet.
That hope just so happens to come in the form of adorable dogs with kooky haircuts. Photographer Grace Chon has created a series of portraits showing dogs before and after they've been groomed — and the results are amazing.
About her work, Grace says, "There's so much bad stuff happening in the world right now, and we could all use a breather, even if it's just five seconds scrolling through social media." Not to mention that everyone knows dogs are our best friends, so any and all opportunity should be taken to celebrate them!
If you can't get enough of these primped pooches, make sure to check out the rest of Grace's work on Instagram and on her website.
