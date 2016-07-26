Story from US News

Kelly Clarkson Shut Down A Twitter Troll Who Criticized Michelle Obama's Speech

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images.
Michelle Obama delivered a mic-drop laden speech Monday night at the DNC, and a lot of people loved it to pieces — including Kelly Clarkson.

"Damn! Just saw Michelle Obama's speech at DNC tonight! That was amazing! Love her," the singer shared on Twitter.

Many viewers were especially moved by the first lady's emotional depiction of waking up "every morning in a house that was built by slaves," and watching her daughters Malia and Sasha, "two beautiful, intelligent Black young women," play around with their dogs on the White House lawn.

Twitter user @Coffeebeans was not among the pleased populace. The anonymous person behind the account replied to Clarkson's tweet by saying, "I'm not sure I liked the part where she said the White House was built by slaves."

The singer didn't waste time shutting the troll down.

"Pretty certain the slaves that built it didn't like it either," she tweeted.

People on Twitter reacted accordingly:
Advertisement
@Coffeebeans reportedly ended up deleting his or her account after the exchange.

Keep slaying, Kelly.
Advertisement

More from US News