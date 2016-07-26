Michelle Obama delivered a mic-drop laden speech Monday night at the DNC, and a lot of people loved it to pieces — including Kelly Clarkson.
"Damn! Just saw Michelle Obama's speech at DNC tonight! That was amazing! Love her," the singer shared on Twitter.
Many viewers were especially moved by the first lady's emotional depiction of waking up "every morning in a house that was built by slaves," and watching her daughters Malia and Sasha, "two beautiful, intelligent Black young women," play around with their dogs on the White House lawn.
Twitter user @Coffeebeans was not among the pleased populace. The anonymous person behind the account replied to Clarkson's tweet by saying, "I'm not sure I liked the part where she said the White House was built by slaves."
The singer didn't waste time shutting the troll down.
"Pretty certain the slaves that built it didn't like it either," she tweeted.
People on Twitter reacted accordingly:
A Twitter story in four parts pic.twitter.com/Ik8r1jwSz5— end comment sections (@tauriqmoosa) July 26, 2016
Anyway, this is why we need white people to talk to other white people about racism, white privilege & confront white fragility.— end comment sections (@tauriqmoosa) July 26, 2016
@kelly_clarkson @coffeebeansrock pic.twitter.com/UL35CluQ8h— invisiblepen (@invisiblepen) July 26, 2016
@kelly_clarkson @coffeebeansrock pic.twitter.com/Bil2lgHIja— the 5th child (@SAYwhatQ_) July 26, 2016
@kelly_clarkson you definitely gets a plate to the cookout!!— Miss Williams (@oneandonlynikki) July 26, 2016
@Coffeebeans reportedly ended up deleting his or her account after the exchange.
Keep slaying, Kelly.
