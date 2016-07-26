This Couple Just Proved Political Conventions Can Be Romantic

The Democratic National Convention's push for unity has gone beyond bringing Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton supporters together.
Romance was in the air at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center Sunday, as final preparations for the Democratic National Convention got underway.
After some planning — and under heavy scrutiny — Andrew Binns, chief innovation officer of the DNC, convinced girlfriend Liz Hart to join him on the stage for a "photo" opp. But instead, a video featuring pictures of the couple started to play on the big screen.
The closing image? A big picture of a question written in the sand: "Will you marry me?"
After seeing Binns down on one knee, a shocked but beaming Hart said yes.
The couple met in Mumbai in 2013 while working under Vice President Joe Biden. Their first date was at the Taj Mahal, reported the Daily Mail Online.
With both now working at this year's DNC, Binns saw the convention stage as the perfect backdrop for a memorable proposal.
"We’ve been working on the convention for a long time," Binns told NBC Philadelphia. "It’s a historical point in our country, and now a historical point for us."
WATCH: Two DNC staffers kick off the #DNCinPHL—by getting engaged ❤️ https://t.co/AZp84882Mc— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2016
