Your Local Starbucks Employees Are Going To Look A Little Different Now

Your favorite barista's work uniform just got a few small but mighty improvements. Today, Starbucks announced that it was updating its dress code policy. Employees at the java behemoth can now wear jeans, provided they're a dark wash. There are changes up top, too: More shirt color options are now allowed.Instead of solely being able to wear black and white underneath those instantly recognizable green aprons, staffers can wear gray, charcoal, navy, khaki, and brown shirts, in addition to denim. So, yes, you might now spot some Canadian tuxedos behind the counter while waiting for that iced venti. Patterned shirts are now within code, too, but nothing too busy; only "small stripes, tone-on-tone plaids, and tight patterns" that have a base hue that's within the aforementioned color palette will fly, as this employee lookbook details A number of Starbucks Reserve locations have already had the new dress code in place, allowing the company to test-run the updated uniform guidelines before launching them widely.“I believe these changes work well with our iconic green apron and also complement the passion partners bring to our coffee and their craft,” said Cosimo LaPorta, Starbucks' executive vice president of U.S. retail store operations, in a release. (The coffee chain refers to its staffers as "partners," FYI.) “We want partners to be as proud of their look as they are when they tie on their green apron.”