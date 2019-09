Asya Akchurin is a growth analyst at Refinery29. The views expressed here are her own.After my dad and I had both finished watching the final presidential debate (in which Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman" ), I texted my dad to ask him if he was still planning on voting for the Republican candidate. He replied with a question about whether or not his vote would change my opinion of him. I decided to just pick up the phone and call him. It was an awkward father-daughter conversation. My argument was less pro-Hillary and more anti-Trump, but as he asked me, "Well, what experience does Hillary have?" I emphasized all of the government roles she has served in versus Trump's lack of public service. My dad's main argument centered on the fact that Trump was a good businessman. The phone call got pretty heated.The real turning point in the conversation came when I told my dad, a Russian immigrant who left to come to America for more freedom and a better life, about Trump's pro-Putin statements. Trump's admiration for Putin completely goes against my dad's "We left Russia for a reason" argument. I also told him how it made me feel to hear Trump speak disrespectfully about women. I told him I was worried that if Trump won, he would view immigrants like my dad as less American because of how they look or speak.After listening to my dad talk about many of Trump’s policies and views, I came to the conclusion that he, like many Trump supporters, had an emotional investment in this election that was not always fact-based. I realized that the only chance I stood of opening his eyes was to expose him to the facts that people who don’t spend 90% of their days in front of the computer might easily miss. Hundreds (what it seemed like to me, at least) of Facebook videos, shared articles, and political rants later, I got him to warm up to the idea of not voting for Trump. Luckily, my dad is a pretty rational person who will not turn a blind eye to facts.I'm proud to report that as of last week, my dad said he wouldn’t vote for Trump. At the end of the day, I am glad he is exercising his right to vote — but do hope he keeps his word at the polls today.