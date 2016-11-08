We got to take tennis lessons, go to Disney World, and graduate from college. My brother is starting his own family with his wife, and I think I’m doing pretty well on my own in New York.



I admire my dad very much for his selflessness while I was growing up — so I couldn’t see why he’d vote for Trump, especially knowing his stance on immigration. It was also Democrat-backed policies on affordable housing and 10-cent subsidized school lunches that allowed us to stay afloat during my childhood in Baltimore.



My mind was screaming, Do you even realize you literally WOULD NOT BE HERE if it were not for the very things Hillary stands for?



But I know I will never be able to change their vote. In their minds, capitalism works. And to them, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is a threat to that system. End. Of. Story.



My dad is an example of capitalism at its best. And my parents chose to come to the United States over every other country because it’s considered the land of opportunity. If you invest yourself and work hard, you will see results. Starting a life in America is a privilege, not a right.



“Trump has an awful personality, but he is an incredibly successful businessman. He has done what we [Russians] all dream of doing," my dad explained. "He has built so much through his hard work and determination. Whether you want to see it or not, he has made a lot of money and built an empire for himself."