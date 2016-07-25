We Can't Stop Watching This Viral Disco-Dancing Video

Sometimes you just need a little disco on a dull Monday. And the World Disco Finals of 1979 are here for you. Take a break from whatever it is you're doing and enjoy seven minutes of pure '70s bliss. This gem of a video, dug up by Hint magazine, has already racked up 10 million views on Facebook.
And it's easy to see why. It's hilarious and entertaining. The contestants are all having the time of their lives — and they're really good. Our favorite might be no. 12, Asoka Haryanto from Indonesia. That footwork! All the talent is worth checking out for yourself, though.
So, ladies and gentlemen, without further ado: I give you the World Disco Finals of 1979.
