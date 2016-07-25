You Need To See Justin Timberlake's Adorable Carlton Dance Moves

Justin Timberlake doesn't need a stage in order to perform. In fact, he can be in the middle of a golf tournament and still find an opportunity to show off some moves.
As E! News reports, the singer broke out a nostalgic dance during a golf event in Lake Tahoe, throwing it all the way back to one of the most iconic moves of the '90s — the Carlton.
But it gets better.
Actor Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was on hand and joined right in. You don't have to be a child of the '90s to appreciate this epic synchronization. Pro basketball player Stephen Curry also showed off his best rendition for the cheering crowd.
These guys... #ACCGolf @ACChampionship @GolfChannel @StephenCurry30 @alfonso_ribeiro #thecarlton pic.twitter.com/aFAlvs9Fi6— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 24, 2016
Looks pretty spot-on. Who said golf was boring?
