8:00 a.m. Call my family. Caribbean-American families are super close-knit, so my "mummy, daddy, and big brother " calls are essential (I was born and raised in Trinidad & Tobago). I am also slightly obsessed with my 6-year-old nephew, so I love hearing his voice when I can.



8:15 a.m. Check in with my #foundationfriends. These are the people that keep me grounded, whole, and sane. I make a smoothie, grab a quick bite, and yes, this requires major multi-tasking skills.



8:30 a.m. Start walking to headquarters. Downtown Philadelphia is such a unique space. Even though it’s a big city, it still has a small town feel. I enjoy walking to the office each day and seeing a diverse city alive. There are always folks walking their dogs, doing yoga in the park, and multiple food carts already cranking out some of the best cheesesteaks.



8:45 a.m. I try not to check emails while walking to the office, but, I admit, I fail miserably.



9:00 a.m. Grab my notebook and check in with my boss. I track her to-do list and merge mine. This helps me map out the team goals for the day. She and I both love systems, so we always have great planning sessions before the work of the day begins.



10:00 a.m. Scope the calendar. Review my notes and to-do list from the previous day to ensure nothing slipped through the cracks.



11:00 a.m. Follow-up frenzy. I use this time as a work block to follow up on any pending items, plug in new action items, and chasing down answers from my colleagues in other departments.



12:00 p.m. Attend the Press Operations Team Brown Bag Lunch. Nourishment is key, especially when we are on the move. We each share and discuss what we’re working on. We’re constantly troubleshooting between bites of lunch.



1:00 p.m. Work block. I am responding to our super volunteers, leads, and members of their team who are the core of our operation. Did I mention we have more than 600 volunteers? Yep, we do! They’re helping with everything from transportation and housing for delegates, working with members of the media, and all the other operational needs a national convention may have.