By the way, here’s what’s in my bag today: I always keep my favorite Sandwash Pink Bobbi Brown lipstick (Kate Middleton wore it at her wedding!), my current nail color (just in case!), my two phones, and business cards. I usually keep a blank thank you note, too — you never know who you might run into!



8:30 a.m. Open my computer, and fill up my coffee, black. I usually walk around the office and get some intel on how everyone is doing, and more importantly, any impending problems that will impact my day.



8:32 a.m. Scroll through my emails from my five different inboxes (do a victory dance if there are less than 40); answer anything time-sensitive.



9:00 a.m. Sit down with my director and see what is outstanding, and who needs to be housed where during the convention week; go over contract obligations, and usually share a fun story about the previous night.



9:30 a.m. Field calls and emails from media/external affairs groups/delegations/security about their needs and requirements during the week.



10:30 a.m. Begin writing my daily email to the entire convention staff. It details what is for lunch around town, usually has some underlying office jokes, and some fun facts/news. I cannot resist a pun to save my life.



11:00 a.m. Send the email to the entire staff and auxiliary colleagues, currently about 240 people.



11:15 a.m. Feed my betta fish, 2Cheney. He’s like the office mascot and makes me feel like I have some responsibility in my life. Yes — the closest thing to responsibility that I have at age 24 is my pet fish. And I am completely okay with that.



11:45 a.m. Email my gal friends about what we should do for lunch. Sushi? Salads? Pho?



12:15 p.m. Lunch break. This usually includes talking about the problems we’re having, what we want to buy online, and intra-office drama. Let’s be honest, with the majority of the staff under the age of 30, there is going to be some (read: a lot of) drama. But hey, I nailed down my boyfriend working on the convention, so no complaints here!



12:45 p.m. Usually a multitude of issues have arisen by now — whether it’s a group complaining about how far their hotel is from the convention hall, or requesting more rooms downtown. Housing every credentialed attendee of the convention can be challenging, especially in a small city like Cleveland.



3:00 p.m. Do a bit of work on our COA yearbook. I am designing a yearbook for our staff stock full of department pages, party pages, and (my favorite), office superlatives. I hope this will provide us with something semi-accurate to take home with us, and look back on in the years to come.



3:30 p.m. Look through LinkedIn and multiple job postings. The one thing more terrifying than leaving your job to work on a convention is the fact that you are unemployed the second it’s over. Goodbye, shopping addiction. Hello, parent’s basement.