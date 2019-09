Update: Death Toll In Munich Rises To 10, Lone Attacker Among The Dead

The death toll in the attack on a Munich shopping center has risen to nine , Munich police told The Associated Press . In a press conference, police spokesman Peter Beck said that several more were wounded, but could not confirm that number.It is unknown if any of the attackers are among the dead.Police called the shooting “suspected terrorism,” citing the nature of the attack. Members of Germany’s anti-terror force are en route to the site of the shooting. Authorities are still searching for up to three attackers, who they believe to be armed with rifles.A police spokesperson confirmed that six people had been killed, with several more wounded in the attack on the Olympia shopping center, The Associated Press reported.Police also said in a press conference that, though they had conflicting information, they were looking for up to three perpetrators who were believed to still be in Munich. Police are continuing to warn residents to stay indoors and away from public places.In a press conference, President Obama said that “hearts [went] out” to those who may have been hurt in the attack, and said that America would pledge all the support that Germany may need in the aftermath, according to ABC News.