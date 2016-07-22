Some big Hey Arnold! news out of San Diego Comic-Con may have fans of the '90s cartoon feeling both excited and slightly worried. Sketches of the characters for the upcoming film Hey Arnold!: The Jungle are proof all your favorite animated kids are returning for the big screen outing. But they are a little different, or at least, their outfits are.
Nickelodeon offered a peek at stills from the upcoming feature at Comic-Con this week, as Variety reports. From the looks of the images, Arnold has kept his kilt look (though we now know it's a shirt), but he's picked up a jacket. Meanwhile, Gerald's 33 shirt has been replaced with a 33 hoodie.
The characters' clothing isn't the only thing that's going to be different. Arnold will be voiced by Mason Vale Cotton, replacing Lane Toran from the original TV series, while Benjamin “Lil’ P-Nut” Flores Jr. will voice Gerald, replacing Jamil Smith, according to Variety. Smith and Toran will still be voice-acting in the new film, however.
Hey Arnold!: The Jungle will premiere sometime in 2017.
Here are the Hey Arnold Movie character designs Craig Bartlett revealed at our #NickAnimation25 #SDCC panel! pic.twitter.com/APGYx1l21S— Nick Animation (@NickAnimation) July 21, 2016
