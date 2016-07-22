Story from Entertainment News

Prince George Celebrates 3rd Birthday With New Portraits

Erin Donnelly
Your Friday morning just got off to a wonderful start: New (and adorable) photos of Prince George have arrived.

The royal tot turns 3 today, and to celebrate, Kensington Palace has shared new portraits. Per usual, they're precious. What can we say? Will and Kate make cute babies.


Photographer Matt Porteous shot the images at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home in Norfolk, England.


"The Duke and Duchess thank everyone for all the lovely birthday messages they have received for Prince George," the family shared.


Even Lupo, the family dog, makes a cameo. Princess Charlotte, alas, does not. Maybe next time?

