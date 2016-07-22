Prince George Celebrates 3rd Birthday With New Portraits

Your Friday morning just got off to a wonderful start: New (and adorable) photos of Prince George have arrived.
The royal tot turns three today, and to celebrate, Kensington Palace has shared new portraits. Per usual, they're precious. What can we say? Will and Kate make cute babies.
Here are some new photos of Prince George on his 3rd birthday! pic.twitter.com/PYAf3YbOp0— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2016
Photographer Matt Porteous shot the images at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home in Norfolk, England.
Matt Porteous took the photographs of Prince George at The Duke and Duchess's family home in Norfolk recently. pic.twitter.com/QVluW3KNUH— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2016
"The Duke and Duchess thank everyone for all the lovely birthday messages they have received for Prince George," the family shared.
The Duke and Duchess thank everyone for all the lovely birthday messages they have received for Prince George. pic.twitter.com/DAX6RQmbg6— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2016
Even Lupo the family dog makes a cameo. Princess Charlotte, alas, does not. Maybe next time?
Can’t believe it’s been three years already! pic.twitter.com/JFJOJtIgm6— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2016
