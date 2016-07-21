It seems those Kardashian ladies are nothing but trouble.
Some rumors have spread recently that Odell Beckham Jr. and Khloé Kardashian are dating, and the story is wreaking a little havoc on Beckham's personal life. The football player was photographed having a drink and a chat with the youngest Kardashian gal at a house party during Memorial Day weekend. In a recent interview with GQ, the pro baller had this to say about the accusations.
"Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house ― we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only, like, 15 people. It’s just kind of like…‘dating’? I just met this person."
A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but it clearly doesn't tell the whole story, as Beckham added that the time spent with Khloé was "maybe the second conversation we've had."
So how can something so innocent have such a big impact?
"Things go like that," he continued, "and then some other girl that I may have been talking to hears about it, and now it’s more drama, more commotion in my life. And I’m sitting here trying to explain my situation to somebody, and it’s really not even a situation.”
Khloé Kardashian also made sure to do her part in setting the record straight, tweeting, "TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple of drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy."
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2016
Odell Beckham has also been thought to be dating Demi Lovato and Zendaya, so it seems that the tabloids aren't done with the young athlete just yet.
