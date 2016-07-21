Syrian Children Plead To Be Found, Like Pikachu

A heartbreaking social-media campaign is using the Pokémon Go craze to highlight the plight of Syrian children, asking fans of the game to "come save me."
The Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office's Twitter account has posted a series of photos showing young Syrian boys holding signs of Pikachu and other Pokémon, asking viewers to come rescue them. One reads: “I am in Kafr Nabl on the outskirts of Idlib, come and save me."
Another reads: "Save me. I am in Syria."
#PrayForSyria— إعلام قوى الثورة (@RFS_mediaoffice) July 20, 2016
Save me !! I am in #Syria pic.twitter.com/26Tg5RUuUn
أنا من #سوريا...تعالوا انقذوني!!#PrayForSyria#PokemonInSyria#RFS pic.twitter.com/qed9oDtEBV— إعلام قوى الثورة (@RFS_mediaoffice) July 21, 2016
The locations of the pictures are Hama and Idlib, areas that have been ravaged by the Syrian conflict for the past five years.
RFS is a group that is reported to be affiliated with the anti-Assad opposition and describes themselves as a "a platform for the revolutionary forces operating on the ground inside Syria." An estimated 400,000 people have been killed in Syria's ongoing civil war, according to Al Jazeera.
Pokémon Go reinvented the classic Nintendo game with a new mobile version that allows players to capture Pokémon in the the real world.
The game has quickly become a phenomenon, leading to a dating app, and other, less-fun side effects, including injuries and accidents for distracted gamers, according to The Washington Post.
