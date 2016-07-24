Groupthink, interrupted? With last week's RNC mayhem in the rear-view mirror, here's hoping. This week, shock-jock Uranus — the planet that governs community and technology — flips into its annual retrograde until December 30. This isn't an earth-shaking event. Uranus spends five months of each year in nap mode like this. Actually, it could be a bit of a relief. From 2011 to 2018, Uranus is touring radical, impulsive Aries, which is definitely shaking up the world as we know it. Politics are polarizing and the line between legit reality and AI is getting thinner. But for the rest of the year, we also need to humanize. Stop the Twitter wars and clapbacks. Sit down for a "cameras off" conversation. Make actual eye contact and talk to live people, instead of wandering around in a tech trance. With Uranus retro in accident-prone Aries, some Poké Stops just aren't worth visiting.
On Saturday, messenger Mercury is on the move, sailing out of theatrical Leo's den and moving to sensible Virgo until October 7. This is a longer-than-usual spell. Normally, Mercury hangs in a sign for three weeks, but due to a retrograde from August 30 to September 22, the planet will hover in the sign of order and efficiency into early fall. Mercury rules our thought processes and being in Virgo may restore some much-needed sanity to the world. Slowing down to analyze before we react is the key to everything.
RELATED:
Open Your Third Eye To A World Of Clarity
8 Detailed Sexual Fantasies Better Than 50 Shades Of Grey
What The Fat-Acceptance Movement Is Really About
On Saturday, messenger Mercury is on the move, sailing out of theatrical Leo's den and moving to sensible Virgo until October 7. This is a longer-than-usual spell. Normally, Mercury hangs in a sign for three weeks, but due to a retrograde from August 30 to September 22, the planet will hover in the sign of order and efficiency into early fall. Mercury rules our thought processes and being in Virgo may restore some much-needed sanity to the world. Slowing down to analyze before we react is the key to everything.
RELATED:
Open Your Third Eye To A World Of Clarity
8 Detailed Sexual Fantasies Better Than 50 Shades Of Grey
What The Fat-Acceptance Movement Is Really About