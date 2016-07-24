This week, shock-jock Uranus — the planet that governs community and technology — flips into its annual retrograde until the 30th of December. This isn't an earth-shaking event. Uranus spends five months of each year in nap mode like this. Actually, it could be a bit of a relief. From 2011 to 2018, Uranus is touring radical, impulsive Aries, which is definitely shaking up the world as we know it. Politics are polarising and the line between legit reality and AI is getting thinner. But for the rest of the year, we also need to humanise. Stop the Twitter wars and clapbacks. Sit down for a "cameras off" conversation. Make actual eye contact and talk to live people, instead of wandering around in a tech trance. With Uranus retro in accident-prone Aries, some Poké Stops just aren't worth visiting.



On Saturday, messenger Mercury is on the move, sailing out of theatrical Leo's den and moving to sensible Virgo until the 7th of October. This is a longer-than-usual spell. Normally, Mercury hangs in a sign for three weeks, but due to a retrograde from the 30th of August until the 22nd of September, the planet will hover in the sign of order and efficiency into early fall. Mercury rules our thought processes and being in Virgo may restore some much-needed sanity to the world. Slowing down to analyse before we react is the key to everything.

