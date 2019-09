Robin Williams' Daughter Posts Sweet Dedication To Her Dad On His 65th Birthday

Three such causes — "rescue dogs, people suffering from disabilities, and our nation’s wounded veterans" — she managed to combine into one, called Freedom Service Dogs Of America Williams explained that the nonprofit rescues dogs from shelters and trains them so that they can be "paired with someone in dire need of their help and companionship.""Thought you'd get a kick out of furry, four legged friends helping change the world," Williams wrote. "One warrior in need at a time."Williams ended her birthday message by letting her dad know she loves him. "Miss you like crazy," she wrote.Last year, Williams vowed to continue her dad's charity work, telling Today , “He’s done charity as long as he had the wherewithal and the ability to do it. That was what his favorite thing, other than comedy, really was.”