Robin Williams' Daughter Posts Sweet Dedication To Her Dad On His 65th Birthday

Still not really sure what to do on days like today… I know I can’t give you a present anymore, but I guess that means I’ll just have to keep giving them in your name instead. This year, I tried to help three causes you cared about in one; rescue dogs, people suffering from disabilities, and our nation’s wounded veterans, so I donated to freedomservicedogs.org. They rescue pups from shelters and train them so that they can be paired with someone in dire need of their help and companionship. Thought you'd get a kick out of furry, four legged friends helping change the world, one warrior in need at a time. Happy birthday Poppo. Shasha, Zakky, Codeman and I all love you and miss you like crazy. Xo

