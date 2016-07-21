Robin Williams' Daughter Posts Sweet Dedication To Her Dad On His 65th Birthday

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda celebrated her late dad's 65th birthday by honoring his charitable legacy.
"Still not really sure what to do on days like today," Williams wrote on Instagram nearly two years after the death of her father. "I know I can’t give you a present anymore, but I guess that means I’ll just have to keep giving them in your name instead."
The Dead of Summer star posted a black-and-white throwback photo of her and her brothers hanging all over their dad, and shared some of the causes she's taken up in his honor.
Still not really sure what to do on days like today… I know I can’t give you a present anymore, but I guess that means I’ll just have to keep giving them in your name instead. This year, I tried to help three causes you cared about in one; rescue dogs, people suffering from disabilities, and our nation’s wounded veterans, so I donated to freedomservicedogs.org. They rescue pups from shelters and train them so that they can be paired with someone in dire need of their help and companionship. Thought you'd get a kick out of furry, four legged friends helping change the world, one warrior in need at a time. Happy birthday Poppo. Shasha, Zakky, Codeman and I all love you and miss you like crazy. Xo
Three such causes — "rescue dogs, people suffering from disabilities, and our nation’s wounded veterans" — she managed to combine into one, called Freedom Service Dogs Of America.
Williams explained that the nonprofit rescues dogs from shelters and trains them so that they can be "paired with someone in dire need of their help and companionship."
"Thought you'd get a kick out of furry, four legged friends helping change the world," Williams wrote. "One warrior in need at a time."
Williams ended her birthday message by letting her dad know she loves him. "Miss you like crazy," she wrote.
Last year, Williams vowed to continue her dad's charity work, telling Today, “He’s done charity as long as he had the wherewithal and the ability to do it. That was what his favorite thing, other than comedy, really was.”
