Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happily together, but in a recent interview, Stefani opened up about the early days of her relationship with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
The two started dating in 1995, following Stefani's emotional split from No Doubt member Tony Kanal, who Stefani says was her only previous relationship. Kanal and Stefani dated secretly as bandmates, and Stefani was heartbroken when the couple split.
Then she met Rossdale. As we know now, he wouldn't exactly turn out to be Prince Charming. But apparently, he was quite forward.
"When I met him and looked up at him, I was like, 'Whoa.' It was different," Stefani said on The Howard Stern Show of her first encounter with Rossdale. "I was in quite a rebellious place because I was feeling really rejected... Somehow he got my phone number, and that was that. He stalked me, I think."
The "Used to Love You" singer added, "I was only 26 and I only had the one relationship. I still lived at home when I met Gavin."
Rossdale and Stefani divorced last fall after 13 years of marriage. The two have three sons together, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 7, and Apollo, 2.
The two started dating in 1995, following Stefani's emotional split from No Doubt member Tony Kanal, who Stefani says was her only previous relationship. Kanal and Stefani dated secretly as bandmates, and Stefani was heartbroken when the couple split.
Then she met Rossdale. As we know now, he wouldn't exactly turn out to be Prince Charming. But apparently, he was quite forward.
"When I met him and looked up at him, I was like, 'Whoa.' It was different," Stefani said on The Howard Stern Show of her first encounter with Rossdale. "I was in quite a rebellious place because I was feeling really rejected... Somehow he got my phone number, and that was that. He stalked me, I think."
The "Used to Love You" singer added, "I was only 26 and I only had the one relationship. I still lived at home when I met Gavin."
Rossdale and Stefani divorced last fall after 13 years of marriage. The two have three sons together, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 7, and Apollo, 2.
Advertisement