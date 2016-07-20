This Eyelash Disaster Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

If you’re a glass-half-full kind of person, a sneeze can be considered a mini orgasm. And if you’re a glass-half-empty type, a sneeze can mean you’ve contracted a disastrous sickness. But it takes real doomsday thinking to imagine that a sneeze will trigger complete lash loss.
Unfortunately, friends, the end is near. Because Cosmopolitan U.K. reports that for one Reddit user, a sneeze resulted in the loss of nearly an entire row of her upper lashes while — get this — using an eyelash curler.
Sure, these medieval contraptions look like torture devices and clamping so close to the eyeball can feel perilous, but we never imagined that such a violent act could result from something as seemingly insignificant as sneezing.
But one look at the photographic evidence — including an eye nearly stripped bare and lashes lying lifeless in the jaws of her eyelash curler — serves as a serious PSA. If you feel a sneeze coming on, step away from the eyelash curler. Or, consider ditching the eyelash curler altogether and go for a lash-curling mascara, instead.
