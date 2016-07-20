Here at Refinery29, we don't like to make sweeping generalizations, but we think it's safe to say that everyone loves a great deal. The latest one comes from E.L.F. Cosmetics, a brand famous for its super-affordable, super high-quality makeup. It's a blush-contour palette, created in collaboration with a major beauty blogger, and it's $6. If that isn't a recipe for an internet freakout, we don't know what is.
The ilikeweylie Bunny Blush palette was created with YouTube vlogger Weylie, and it kind of does it all. Want a peachy flush? You got it. Sculpted cheekbones? Yep. Highlighted browbones? Why not! It's the perfect palette for keeping your sun-free summer glow alive. But, as with all awesome deals, it's limited-edition — so you're going to want to click over to E.L.F.'s site ASAP. And if you've got a $20 bill to burn, the brand also teamed up with two other influencers — Eleventh Gorgeous and Jackie Aina — for a lip duo stick and eyeshadow palette.
Tell us all the ways you'd use this new face palette in the comments!
Advertisement