Maisie Williams Is Taking Her Mom To The Emmys, Here's Why

Maisie Williams' reaction to her first-time Emmy nomination already won our hearts. She's up for a supporting actress Emmy for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones and she’s taking her mom to the September ceremony. When you hear the story of how Williams heard about her nomination, you’ll know why.
"I found out in the best way," Williams tells People. "I was away from her last week, and I speak to her every day – so I FaceTimed her ... and a little notification from Twitter came up – a tweet from Game of Thrones. I didn't want to say anything, 'cause Mom was talking at the time, and I was kind of trying to speed up the conversation so I could click off and go look at what this tweet was."
But her mom has Williams’ Twitter on her phone as well, which is actually the most heartwarming example of mother-daughter trust we’ve ever heard. A 19-year-old giving social media passwords to parents… we’re getting choked up just thinking about it.
Williams says she remained "just silent for about 30 seconds," while her mom, who hadn’t told her the news, "just started screaming" on FaceTime. After a reaction like that, how can you not take your mom to the Emmys?
"When I found out I got nominated for an Emmy, I got her a bottle of gin," Williams tells People. "Because it's for her, she's done this for me and I'm just grateful every single day."
Hard to say the most heartwarming part of the story. It’s probably that they share a Twitter account. Be careful if you’re DMing Maisie Williams, her mom is reading.
