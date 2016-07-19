For everyone who thinks I had a nose job, the surgeon is snapchat. The first photo has #nofilter. The second has the #snapchat beauty filter. I try to love, embrace and accept myself everyday, filter or no filter, make up or no makeup, weave or no weave. Filters are fun but they are no substitute for me waking up, looking in the mirror and seeing the unfiltered me as beautiful and worthy of acceptance and love. #TransIsBeautiful

A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jul 19, 2016 at 6:35am PDT