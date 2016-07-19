For everyone who thinks I had a nose job, the surgeon is snapchat. The first photo has #nofilter. The second has the #snapchat beauty filter. I try to love, embrace and accept myself everyday, filter or no filter, make up or no makeup, weave or no weave. Filters are fun but they are no substitute for me waking up, looking in the mirror and seeing the unfiltered me as beautiful and worthy of acceptance and love. #TransIsBeautiful
No one wants internet commenters speculating on whether or not they've had plastic surgery, but that kind of trolling is an unfortunate side effect of celebrity — and Laverne Cox is the latest star to suffer from it.
After she posted a Snapchat that she'd run through the so-called "beauty" filter, followers claimed the actress had gotten a nose job. Not the case. And Cox, who is an advocate for transgender rights, was not going to have any of that.
She posted an Instagram showing a side-by-side comparison between her au naturel face (gorgeous) and her filtered one (also gorgeous), and wrote, "The surgeon is Snapchat. Filters are fun but they are no substitute for me waking up, looking in the mirror, and seeing the unfiltered me as beautiful and worthy of acceptance and love." She signed off with, "#TransIsBeautiful." Mic. Drop. Haters, don't let the door hit you on your way out.
Our hope is that one day, no one will have to defend themselves against this kind of commentary on their appearance. But until then, Cox's response is a brilliant example for how to offset negativity with class.
Advertisement