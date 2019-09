Gillian Anderson Tweeted An Amazing Old Photo Of Kate McKinnon

Before Kate McKinnon donned her Ghostbusters suit, she was rocking another supernatural ensemble, and now the whole world knows. When X-Files star Gillian Anderson stumbled across an old photo of the comedian dressed up as FBI agent Dana Scully, she couldn’t help but share it on Twitter. And all at once, the hearts of nerdy girls everywhere exploded.This photo initially took over the internet a few years ago when it appeared on Reddit , but now that McKinnon’s currently stealing the show in Ghostbusters, it’s reaching a whole new audience, including the last person her tween heart would have expected.