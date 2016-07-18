This Is What Your Apartment Looks Like If You're Ashley Olsen

Ever wonder which neighborhoods of New York City are home to the biggest celebrities? Well, lucky for you, StreetEasy recently put together an interactive map that answers that very question. The primary takeaways? Greenwich Village is a rather popular spot for the rich and famous. Taylor Swift is all over the city. Oh, and every one of these homes costs a whole lot. That's no surprise. Still, there's just something so fascinating about seeing inside the homes that are (or have been, at some time) occupied by major stars.
Ahead, take a virtual tour of some our favorite listings from StreetEasy's map. You'll see T-Swift's Tribeca digs and Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's sweet SoHo loft, too.
Ahead, take a virtual tour of some our favorite listings from StreetEasy's map. You'll see T-Swift's Tribeca digs and Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's sweet SoHo loft, too.