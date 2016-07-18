Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Take Us Back To Where Their Love Story Began

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are going back to where their love story first started. And, no surprise, it's a locale as beautiful as they are.



"Back to where it all began — Lake Como, Italy," Teigen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Legend catching rays, both showcasing extremely strong accessorizing skills.



The two first came to Italy in 2007, and it was a memorable experience for Teigen, who retold the romantic tale that sounds straight out of a movie. "A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish," she wrote. "I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with."



She joked that Legend asked for "the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe," but in the end, "both came true, and here we are." The two would later return to Italy in 2013 to get married.

