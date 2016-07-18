Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Take Us Back To Where Their Love Story Began

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are going back to where their love story first started. And, no surprise, it's a locale as beautiful as they are.
"Back to where it all began — Lake Como, Italy," Teigen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Legend catching rays, both showcasing extremely strong accessorizing skills.
The two first came to Italy in 2007, and it was a memorable experience for Teigen, who retold the romantic tale that sounds straight out of a movie. "A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish," she wrote. "I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with."
She joked that Legend asked for "the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe," but in the end, "both came true, and here we are." The two would later return to Italy in 2013 to get married.
"Back to where it all began — Lake Como, Italy," Teigen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Legend catching rays, both showcasing extremely strong accessorizing skills.
The two first came to Italy in 2007, and it was a memorable experience for Teigen, who retold the romantic tale that sounds straight out of a movie. "A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish," she wrote. "I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with."
She joked that Legend asked for "the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe," but in the end, "both came true, and here we are." The two would later return to Italy in 2013 to get married.
Advertisement
Back to where it all began - Lake Como, Italy - first came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are.
This trip of course included the couple's baby, Luna, who posed with them for a family portrait in a place that holds great meaning for the couple. Later, little Luna joined mom and dad for another photo with friends, simply captioned "Famiglia!"
Legend also shared some photos from the Italian getaway, including one of "Sunday morning with my LuLu," along with a clip of Teigen taking a break from getting ready for the Beyoncé concert in Milan to cover baby Lu in kisses.
From the looks of these photos, Italy will continue to be a special place for Teigen, Legend, and now Luna, too.
Advertisement