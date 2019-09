If we're gonna call Wiles a "douchebag" like The Daily Beast boldly did in a headline from August 2015, then we have to provide solid evidence like The Daily Beast did, too.There can be no vagueness when going after someone's character so zealously, especially when there are more than enough real examples of Wiles' sketchy behavior. It sets a poor precedent for future stories about questionable behavior by men in the entertainment industry. But Cosmo misplaced the blame in this case; Swift reneged on her agreement with Wiles that she would go uncredited on the song, and he called her out on it.When women stand up to systemic patriarchy, they are praised for empowering other women, for being feminists, and for clapping back at male oppression. It's just slightly hypocritical for us, as female journalists, to then drag male celebs for standing up for themselves in a similar fashion.