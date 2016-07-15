Is This Ghostly Photo Real?

Whether you're a firm believer in the spirit world or a total sceptic, you're going to want to see this.
As CNN reports, on July 12, Saul Vazquez posted a photo to Facebook of the aftermath of a motorcycle accident. "I took this picture just few minutes ago from the cab of my truck it was an accident," he wrote. "Zoom in and pay attention to the shadow just off the top of the state trooper hat. All I say is I hope everyone involved is okay!!" Vazquez continued.
The shadow Vazquez is referring to does look like the hazy outline of a person. According to CNN, a motorcyclist injured in the accident indeed died after being transported the hospital. Many commenters seem convinced that Vazquez captured a ghost in his photo.
So is it a spirit leaving the scene? Or is it just a trick of the light that paranormal enthusiasts are reading too much into? Tell us what you think.
