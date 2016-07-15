Keke Palmer Schools Seth Meyers On Her Favorite Phrase

Keke Palmer is ready to take a new joke she's coined mainstream. Originally introduced on her Snapchat, the actress gave Seth Meyers a lesson in how to use a joke she calls "the gag."
Palmer gave Seth an example of how to use it: "Earlier I was like 'I sent my ex-boyfriend a hundred text messages and he didn't reply," Palmer said. "But the gag is he still loves me!'"
The premise of the gag is simple: Say something that seems embarrassing or otherwise untoward. "The gag" is that hidden truth that reaffirms your status as the scammer.
"Whenever you're crazy," Palmer advised, "just put 'the gag' in there, and it's all fine."
Meyers tried his hand at the joke. "My wife brought me a nice new pair of dress shoes," Meyers said, "but the gag is I don't like wearing them because my feet hurt."
Our turn: Tom Hiddleston confirmed Hiddleswift. But the gag is... hmmm. That gag remains to be seen.
