Story from Entertainment News

Celebrities React To Bastille Day Attack In Nice

Carolyn L. Todd
Celebrities are taking to Twitter and Instagram to react to the horrific attack in Nice, France on Thursday. The terrorist drove through a crowd of people during Bastille Day celebrations. Eighty-four people are confirmed dead, while dozens more are seriously injured. In a news conference today, President François Hollande said that there are about 50 people “between life and death.”
Actors, singers, and more are expressing their grief for the victims and solidarity with France in the aftermath. Many are sharing images of hearts colored with the French flag and the hashtag "PrayForNice." Rihanna announced the cancellation of her concert in Nice via Instagram. And Lady Gaga tweeted, "I am praying for you France. When u open your eyes and see chaos, we will close our eyes and see harmony. We are with you."
Advertisement

Praying, Lord.

A photo posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Advertisement

More from News