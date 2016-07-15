Celebrities are taking to Twitter and Instagram to react to the horrific attack in Nice, France on Thursday. The terrorist drove through a crowd of people during Bastille Day celebrations. Eighty-four people are confirmed dead, while dozens more are seriously injured. In a news conference today, President François Hollande said that there are about 50 people “between life and death.”
Actors, singers, and more are expressing their grief for the victims and solidarity with France in the aftermath. Many are sharing images of hearts colored with the French flag and the hashtag "PrayForNice." Rihanna announced the cancellation of her concert in Nice via Instagram. And Lady Gaga tweeted, "I am praying for you France. When u open your eyes and see chaos, we will close our eyes and see harmony. We are with you."
I am praying for you France. When u open your eyes and see chaos, we will close our eyes and see harmony. We are with you.— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 15, 2016
Our prayers are with you. We must continue to spread love in the face of hate. #PrayForNice pic.twitter.com/heFWCGVPoE— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) July 15, 2016
Finally home & seeing the news. My heart goes out to everyone in Nice. Lots of prayers being sent your way. God the world needs you 💔🌍🇫🇷💙— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 15, 2016
So very sad to hear about the news in Nice. Sending all my love and prayers.. #PrayForNice 💛— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) July 15, 2016
Pray for Nice. Pray for France. Pray for our world ❤️ my heart is broken— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) July 14, 2016
My heart is with France #PrayForNice pic.twitter.com/2oHC2LVr0B— Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) July 15, 2016
So saddened right now. #PrayForNice my family was suppose to be there today. Thank God they're safe. Nice I am praying for you— Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) July 14, 2016
