Update: July 15, 4:33 p.m. EDT: "We took an extra 30 minutes to get to as many people as we could during the town hall," ABC News told us in a statement. "The President spoke to several people after the event ended, including at length with Erica Garner."
This story was originally posted on July 14 at 11:00 p.m. EDT.
Obama held a town hall on race on Thursday, and Eric Garner's daughter Erica Garner attended. The President & the People: A National Conversation, televised on ABC, addressed police brutality and other issues related to racism in the country. But at the end of the discussion, Garner said she was not given the chance to ask a question.
"I was railroaded! I was railroaded by ABC on the two-year anniversary of my father's death!" she said, according to People. "That's what I have to do? A black person has to yell to be heard?"
Afterward, on Twitter, she spoke about the show and connected it to a larger tendency to use black people without listening to them.
Yo this town hall that presidential town hall #abc arranged is a farce. It was nothing short of full exploitation of Black pain and grief— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) July 14, 2016
Not surprised. The White House blackballed us from talking to media in 2014 after we spoke with him. https://t.co/TklQDj6s40— BrownBlaze (@brownblaze) July 14, 2016
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told The New York Post that Obama met with Garner after the filming, though he didn't disclose any details.
Erica Garner has become a vocal activist and advocate for police reform since her father's death.
