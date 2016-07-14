Meghan Trainor and Chloë Grace Moretz aren't trying to push any buttons, but they are in the midst of forming a new version of the popular girl squad. They're referring to it as "the Anti-Squad Squad."
And no, it's not a dig at Taylor Swift, high priestess of all things squad. Moretz makes sure to clarify this, saying "None of us are anti-Taylor Swift!"
Billboard talked to both women about their friendship, which was sparked in November of 2015 after they met at a concert.
Moretz elaborated a little bit more on the origin of the pair's defiance against the girl-group stereotype, and it's quite relatable.
"We don't agree with what the word 'squad' means," the 18-year-old actress said. She added that "[Meghan] and I, when we were growing up, we both dealt with being left out of a lot of situations and not being invited into people's friend groups. We just think that squad-specific exclusivity doesn't go along with what we believe in."
In addition to being extra inclusive, Trainor says that Moretz is super real. Realer than a lot of other celebrities, at least. "Other celebrity friends, they're not your best friends because you don't get to see them, and when you do, you're like, 'Oh, hi. Are you exhausted, too?' Chloë's just really real."
They also go on fun non-squad outings together, according to their Instagrams.
Here they are bowling together.
They also go on fun non-squad outings together, according to their Instagrams.
And here they are exploring Disneyland together.
Make new friends, but keep the old. Or just form your own squad.
