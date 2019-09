As for casting, all of the men were plucked from the streets of New York City. When it came to the hair, the direction was very minimal, Axe lead hairstylist Lisa-Raquel tells us. The ask was simple: do as little as possible. "[Greg and his team] mostly just tasked us with keeping the hair the same version of itself," she says. "They wanted me to tidy up the look a little bit, but they really wanted the natural look of each guy to come through." A little pomade to combat flyaways here, a little twisting there, and that was pretty much it.Too often, fashion designers draw inspiration from Black hairstyles but, instead of hiring models of color, or properly crediting the styles' history, they slap locs and cornrows on white models and dub them trendy (cue the cries of cultural appropriation ). Armas' calculated choice to have Black men wear their natural hair is a stellar example of how things should be done. It also adds authenticity, Lisa-Raquel says: "If you have a hairstyle like that, you really own it — you're not just acting, so your real personality is going to shine through that and you'll obviously be comfortable." Dreadlocks have had an bumpy year and a half , and possess a rich history , so it's refreshing to see the style in the spotlight again. But, this time around, for applaudable reasons.