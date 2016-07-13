Tituss Burgess is an Emmy-nominated actor on Netflix’s The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. But more than that, Tituss Burgess is a New York City resident and Yelp user who was just trying to use a furniture moving service.
Burgess attempted to use Frank’s Express, a company with a four-star rating on the crowdsourced review platform. But subsequent events threw the legitimacy of that rating into sharp question.
In this case, the Frank’s worker was late and then requested Burgess leave a review. Here’s Burgess explaining how it went down.
Burgess attempted to use Frank’s Express, a company with a four-star rating on the crowdsourced review platform. But subsequent events threw the legitimacy of that rating into sharp question.
In this case, the Frank’s worker was late and then requested Burgess leave a review. Here’s Burgess explaining how it went down.
Here’s a small sampling of the text exchange, which seems somewhere south of friendly.
Advertisement
So Burgess did leave a Yelp review. Here is that Yelp review.
Damn, sounds like Frank’s may have lost a customer! #lizaminelli #Iamgonnamakeavideoaboutyoubecauseofthedeepangerifeel #DONOTTHREATENMEIWILLWIN
Advertisement