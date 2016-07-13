Pokémon Go Is Helping This Animal Shelter

Pokémon Go has officially set a national record by becoming the most-popular mobile game in history. While there are a few drawbacks to the new game, such as unsafe player behavior and early security concerns, for one Indiana animal shelter, some real good came out of the app's popularity.
Muncie Animal Shelter noticed the growing Pokémon Go craze was getting many people out on the streets hunting for Pokémon, Gyms, and PokéStops. So, it came up with a pretty brilliant idea to use all this exercise for another means. Yesterday, the shelter put a notice on its social media sites inviting Pokémon players to come walk dogs in need while on the hunt for Pokémon.
Muncie Animal Shelter noticed the growing Pokémon Go craze was getting many people out on the streets hunting for Pokémon, Gyms, and PokéStops. So, it came up with a pretty brilliant idea to use all this exercise for another means. Yesterday, the shelter put a notice on its social media sites inviting Pokémon players to come walk dogs in need while on the hunt for Pokémon.
Advertisement
The post quickly went viral after a college student from the area tweeted the announcement. We have to admit, this was a seriously sharp move on MAS's part. In this situation, everybody wins. Walkers can enjoy an evening out with a real-life furry friend — sorry, Pikachu — and homeless pups will get the attention they need. Together, dog and human can catch 'em all.
Advertisement