You Have To See Kristen Stewart's Delicate New Arm Tattoo

Kristen Stewart has long been our inspiration for edgy, punk-y beauty — the girl just radiates badass-ness — and her latest tattoo and hairstyle, which she discussed during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, don't disappoint on that front. First up: Check out the new ink.
Stewart showed off small text that runs down her forearm and reads, "One More Time with Feeling," a phrase she said she loves "for everything." She added that, given her career, the tat "makes sense because it’s a classic thing directors say to actors. But then, in addition to that...you can always try again with anything you do." We love the sentiment.
Then there's the platinum-blond color and undercut hairstyle, which Stewart's stylist Kylee Heath described as "a quadruple vertical #miniponytail situation." When Fallon asked the actress about her new 'do, she credited downtime for the transformation: “For the first time ever, I changed my hair for not a role, 'cause I had a little bit of time off and I was like, 'I’m gonna scrape my knees and possibly get a bunch more tattoos and shave my head. And I settled on lesser forms of all of that.'” Though if she does wind up deciding to go full throttle with the ink and clippers, we have a feeling the results would be pretty damn cool.
