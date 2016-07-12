First love is one of the most emotionally extreme human experiences. Einstein himself said it defies all scientific explanation. Kristen Stewart is with him on that, calling it "the most visceral, intense, overwhelming feeling."
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said she conjured up thoughts on her own first love for her role in Equals. In the movie, which comes out Friday, July 15, she and Nicholas Hoult play young lovers in a sci-fi world where emotions are forbidden.
"I read the script and I was just like, 'This is going to suck and hurt to think about,'" she said. "You just place yourself in that feeling that maybe you've had before — it's the most visceral, intense overwhelming feeling — so when it's really great, it's epically great, and when it's really bad, it's epically bad."
Hoult echoed, "The first time you fall in love, you are so mental that it's very difficult to recall anything, isn't it?" Pretty much.
It may be rare to stay with our first loves forever, but they definitely leave a lasting impact on us. At least Stewart's indirectly helped her acting career.
