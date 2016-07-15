Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Shred In This Exclusive Virtual Reality Video

Welcome to VR29 Studios — where we bring you immersive 360-degree video experiences that put you at the center of the action, wherever you are. For optimal VR viewing on your mobile device go here.
We love watching musicians doing what they do best. And in this never-before-seen footage, Joan Jett is laying down rhythm guitar to the song that made her the icon she is today — all in virtual reality.
When we think of women who shred, Joan Jett will always be one of the names we scream out in rock-n-roll honor. She is a music and fashion icon with an abundance of hits under her leather belt.
"Cherry Bomb" was written by Jett and former producer Kim Fowley, and it was performed by The Runaways, Jett's former band. Now, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts execute it in true rock style — with all the riffs and rasp necessary to entertain a Vegas crowd. Get right onstage in this exclusive VR performance that will confirm who is the forever Queen of Noise.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are currently on The Rock Hall Three For All tour that also features Heart and Cheap Trick — basically three of the most quintessential rock bands who have ever shared a stage for the summer. For tickets, check out Live Nation.
We love watching musicians doing what they do best. And in this never-before-seen footage, Joan Jett is laying down rhythm guitar to the song that made her the icon she is today — all in virtual reality.
When we think of women who shred, Joan Jett will always be one of the names we scream out in rock-n-roll honor. She is a music and fashion icon with an abundance of hits under her leather belt.
"Cherry Bomb" was written by Jett and former producer Kim Fowley, and it was performed by The Runaways, Jett's former band. Now, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts execute it in true rock style — with all the riffs and rasp necessary to entertain a Vegas crowd. Get right onstage in this exclusive VR performance that will confirm who is the forever Queen of Noise.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are currently on The Rock Hall Three For All tour that also features Heart and Cheap Trick — basically three of the most quintessential rock bands who have ever shared a stage for the summer. For tickets, check out Live Nation.
Advertisement