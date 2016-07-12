This Is What Ashley Graham Looks Like Without Any Photoshopping

Morgan Baila
Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock.
Ashley Graham is a beacon of body confidence, and she's back to remind all her followers that every woman's figure is awesome.

Too often, celebrities only upload edited, touched-up, and unrealistic images of themselves, even on their personal social media accounts. But not Graham.

Graham religiously shares images of her photoshop-free body, stretch marks, bumps, lumps, and all. And it's really powerful.

The model and self-described body activist shared a Boomerang of herself in a purple bikini on her Instagram.

She wrote, "My thighs are so sexy they can't stop rubbing each other!"

She also posted another selfie, sans photoshopping, sans filter, sans negativity, with a message to encourage others to do the same.
Last week, she posted a longer message, addressing her legs, which someone once referred to as "cellulite city." She captioned the photo, "Someone once told me my thighs were ‘cellulite city’. But I now realize these thighs tell a story of victory and courage. I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you. #beautybeyondsize #effyourbeautystandards."
In the past year alone, the 28-year-old has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Cosmopolitan, and was featured in Vogue. "Success city" should be the new phrase mentioned when talking about Graham.
