Lil' Kim Gave Her Daughter A Sweet Shout-Out

Last night, Lil' Kim had a special hello to make on stage at VH1 Hip Hop Honors, as People reports. The rapper gave her 2-year-old daughter, who accompanied her to the event, some sweet recognition, saying, “My beautiful baby, Royal Reign, is in the building! Hi!”
Royal also joined her mom on the red carpet before the event. It seems Lil' Kim is passing along her love of bold fashion choices to her daughter. Royal made her debut in a gold jacket paired with a sparkly headband.
As an honoree at VH1's event, Lil' Kim got plenty of applause and praise from her musical peers, including Sean "Diddy" Combs. Combs said of the musician, "You always push the envelope — there’s only one Queen Bee. As soon as I heard her rhyme…it was something I’d never seen or heard before. I knew she was going to be a superstar."
