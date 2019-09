"Today is really hard. My skin hasn't been this bad in a really long time. I don't feel beautiful at all; my confidence is really low today," says beauty vlogger Katie Snooks in a video posted to her YouTube channel earlier this month, which has since garnered nearly 50K views.After almost 10 years of struggling with horrible breakouts, Snooks decided to try Roaccutane, an oral medication designed to treat severe acne, and document her first month on the drug in the hope that her experience will help others suffering from the skin disorder.The video (check it out below) documents the painful side effects of the medication — bulbous breakouts, extreme dryness, sensitive skin, and emotional distress. Every day for a month, Snooks filmed herself as she candidly discussed the experience and gave those tuning in an honest look at the progress by zooming in for an up-close-and-personal view.For many people (like the 50 million Americans affected by acne annually), Snooks' story — of the scars the disorder leaves, both physical and emotional — will sound all too familiar. For me, the video brought back memories of high school, when I finally decided to do something about my cystic acne. For years before I went on Retin-A, I hid behind heavy makeup and long hair, but after three months of dry, flaky, painful patches, the medication finally cleared up the majority of my pimples. It was one of the best decisions I've ever made.