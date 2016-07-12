"Today is really hard. My skin hasn't been this bad in a really long time. I don't feel beautiful at all; my confidence is really low today," says beauty vlogger Katie Snooks in a video posted to her YouTube channel earlier this month, which has since garnered nearly 50K views.
After almost 10 years of struggling with horrible breakouts, Snooks decided to try Roaccutane, an oral medication designed to treat severe acne, and document her first month on the drug in the hope that her experience will help others suffering from the skin disorder.
The video (check it out below) documents the painful side effects of the medication — bulbous breakouts, extreme dryness, sensitive skin, and emotional distress. Every day for a month, Snooks filmed herself as she candidly discussed the experience and gave those tuning in an honest look at the progress by zooming in for an up-close-and-personal view.
For many people (like the 50 million Americans affected by acne annually), Snooks' story — of the scars the disorder leaves, both physical and emotional — will sound all too familiar. For me, the video brought back memories of high school, when I finally decided to do something about my cystic acne. For years before I went on Retin-A, I hid behind heavy makeup and long hair, but after three months of dry, flaky, painful patches, the medication finally cleared up the majority of my pimples. It was one of the best decisions I've ever made.
I found myself hiding behind my hair, or constantly staring at the ground, shooting furtive glances at those walking by me and wondering how badly I repulsed them.
Our beauty features director, Megan McIntyre, recently went on Accutane in an attempt to clear up her skin. She described her darkest period: "I'm not usually the girl who is self-conscious about going out into the world sans makeup," she wrote. "This was different — I had to put on makeup in order to feel human. I found myself hiding behind my hair, or constantly staring at the ground, shooting furtive glances at those walking by me and wondering how badly I repulsed them."
As McIntyre explains in her story, oral acne medication is serious stuff and months might pass before you will see any results. Although Snooks' first month of treatment is over, the beauty vlogger still has a few more to go. But there's good news: In a Cosmopolitan article, Dr. Jane Leonard, general practitioner and aesthetic doctor, explains that Roaccutane has an 80% success rate when used for four to five months.
Snooks hopes that sharing her experiences will help others realize that "it's okay to show your imperfections," a message we are wholeheartedly behind. Watch the video to hear her full story.
