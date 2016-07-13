Here's The 411 On Where To Get Freebies On National Ice Cream Day

The entire month of July is dedicated to ice cream. And if that wasn't enough, there's also a specific day within the month dubbed National Ice Cream Day. Talk about some serious dessert recognition. On Sunday July 17, multiple creameries across the country will be offering up frosty deals and free cones in honor of the beloved summertime staple. We'll just be over here memorizing the below list and mapping out our itinerary for the day.
Baskin Robbins
Not only is Baskin Robbins offering free upgrades to waffle cones with any ice cream purchase during the month of July, but on Sunday July 17, it will also be donating a portion of ice cream proceeds to the United Service Organization (get ice cream deals AND give back).
Carvel
The good old "Buy One, Get One Free" deal will be offered up by frequent free-cone giving creamery Carvel. So stop on by for a cup OR cone and bring someone worth treating to your frozen freebie.
Cold Stone Creamery
In order to get in on the Cold Stone action this Sunday, you will need to be a member of the eClub. Just sign up to receive buy one, get one free coupons and other exciting ice cream information all year round.
Friendly's
"Sprinklefest" is going on all summer long at Friendly's with serious frosted treat discounts (no club registration or coupons required here).
Tastee Freez
If you're into banana splits and dollar-off discounts, then print out this coupon and get to the nearest Tastee Freez before July 31!
