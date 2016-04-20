Calling all soft-serve ice cream fans! The secret is out — Carvel is celebrating its annual free cone day tomorrow. If you’re into ice cream, free things, or both, you're in luck. Head on over to your local outpost on April 21, and pick up a gratis junior cone. Customers can choose between vanilla, chocolate, or the limited-time, Oreo cookie-inspired soft ice cream. Frozen freebies for everyone!
With 530 retail locations throughout the U.S.A., we’re pretty sure you can spare some time to pop by a location near you. Carvel will be spreading the ice cream love from 3 to 8 p.m. Anyone up for a little post-work pick-me-up? We certainly are.
