Surf Air, the travel startup that offers “all-you-can-fly” service to paying members, will begin running routes in Europe this October, Techcrunch reports.
Specifically, Surf Air’s subscription-based European routes will now include daily flights across Europe, including London to Cannes, Geneva, and Zurich.
The growing subscription-flight service is also planning weekend flights to warmer climes, like Ibiza. Surf Air is also growing its European service to Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, and Barcelona in 2017, Techcrunch adds.
For roughly $2,700 a month, Surf Air's members can fly an unlimited number of times to European destinations, with friends-and-family passes running about about $850 one-way. Booking can be done either online or through Surf Air’s app.
If you're looking to travel in the U.S., Surf Air flies its subscribers to private airports near Los Angeles; San Francisco; Reno, NV; and Palm Springs and Napa, CA, Techcrunch reports. Similar services — often more app-based than subscription — like Blade in NYC, allow local on-demand air travel.
