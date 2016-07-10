Facebook Shows Major Solidarity With #BlackLivesMatter

Facebook made a major display of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The social media network erected a giant sign at its Menlo Park, CA, headquarters that reads simply: Black Lives Matter.
It's been a horrifying and violent week in the U.S. and mourners took to the streets to protest and grieve the deaths of three separate shootings in the span of just three days. Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, and Dallas police officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael J. Smith, Brent Thompson, and Patrick Zamarripa violently lost their lives in the past week.
The Daily Dot reports that the letters on the sign form the individual names of victims of race-related violence, including Emmett Till (an African-American child who was lynched in Mississippi at the age of 14 in 1955, galvanizing the civil rights movement), Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner.
Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts in a post after Diamond Reynolds, fiancée of Philando Castile, streamed on Facebook Live immediately after Castile had been shot by police in their car. Her fiancé later died from his wounds. In the Facebook Live video, Reynold's 4-year-old daughter is watching from the back seat.
Facebook also has Black Lives Matter posters in multiple offices around the world.
