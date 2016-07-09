Disney Is Releasing Emoji Of Your Favorite Characters, But There's A Catch

Aladdin's Genie has finally granted Disney lovers one wish! Our favorite characters are finally getting their own emoji keyboard.
The iconic entertainment company announced the exciting news on its Disney Games YouTube channel on July 7. The entire collection will include 400 emoji from both Disney and Pixar movies — and there are definitely some faves in there.
The 23-second teaser video shows Ariel from The Little Mermaid with heart-eyes; Donald Duck making the classic "ick!" face; Monster Inc.'s lovable green guy, Mike Wazowski, being his usual weird self; and even The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland shining in all his emoji glory.
In true Disney form, these emoji have to be earned through a game, Disney Emoji Blitz. The video's description explains:
"Collect and play with hundreds of Disney and Pixar emojis like never before in an exciting matching game! Play fast-paced rounds of match-3 to earn prizes, complete missions, and discover new emojis."
So, those who want to send Lilo & Stitch emoji have to download the game when it hits the Android and Apple marketplaces. As you play the game, you'll earn emoji.
It's that simple. Wish granted.
